Oklahoma Man Arrested After 11-Year-Old Relative Finds Child Porn on Borrowed Apple Watch

An Oklahoma man was arrested in Bethany after an 11-year-old girl made a disturbing discovery on the Apple Watch she borrowed from him, according to police.

David Orozco was booked on charges of possessing child pornography, manufacturing child pornography, and lewd acts with a child.

According to court documents, Orozco loaned his 11-year-old relative his Apple Watch.

“An underage female, borrowed an iPhone watch from the suspect, not knowing there was child pornography on it,” Bethany Police Department Lt. Angelo Orefice told KTLA sister station KFOR in Oklahoma City. “She was trying to text message and it came up.”

The girl told her mother and her mother called police.

“We went to the suspect’s business and asked him if he would come up here to the police department to give us a statement,” said Orefice.

According to the affidavit, Orozco said there were “likely more images of nude children still on his phone” and “he has looked at numerous images of nude children via the internet over the last year.”

“We located over 1,500 images of child pornography and I think, approximately, it was 210 videos,” Orefice said.

Investigators also say Orozco was “manufacturing” child pornography by using hidden cameras to take videos of minors. In some videos, authorities say he can be seen testing out the cameras.

Through the investigation, authorities say a 13-year-old girl also told them that Orozco sexually assaulted her.

Orefice said the girl who reported the photo on the Apple Watch did the right thing by telling her mom.

“Just by downloading and extracting his phone, we were able to get over 250 to 300 different names,” he said.