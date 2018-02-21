SoCal Lawsuits Target E-Cigarette Companies Over Burns Caused by Battery Explosions (Warning: Graphic Images)

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

An Irvine personal injury lawyer is suing e-cigarette manufacturers and sellers on behalf of 10 Southern Californians who have suffered burns due to the devices' batteries exploding.

Greg Bentley of Irvine firm Bentley & More is representing 10 clients in lawsuits targeting LG Chem and smaller entities, including stores where the e-cigarettes were purchased.

"All of these people were simply just using the product in the intended manner that it was sold," Bentley said.

His clients have received chemical burns to their face, hands and legs after their e-cigarette batteries exploded. At a news conference in Glendale Wednesday morning, Bentley displayed sometimes disturbing photographs of their injuries.

He spoke alongside one of his clients, Erik Howell, whose injuries were too graphic to show.

Howell says the battery of his e-cigarette exploded in his front left pocket on Jan. 15, setting his pants on fire. He suffered third-degree burns to his legs, thighs and genitals.

He still experiences pain and loss of function, he said.

Howell is suing LG Chem, a Korean company, E Vape Mods, and Crystal Vapors.

Three of the other plaintiffs Bentley is representing are also suing LG Chem; others are targeting other companies.