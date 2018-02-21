The President of Netball America, Sonya Ottaway, joined us live to tell us all about this sport that’s becoming more and more popular in the U.S. Netball is similar to basketball although the rules, equipment and team numbers are different. There is no dribbling; no running with the ball; 7 players; ball passed within 3 seconds; ball & basket slightly smaller; no backboard; players designated to certain areas. Netball has similarities to European Handball, Korfball and Ultimate Frisbee. To get involved as a player, volunteer, become a sponsor, or get Netball into your school, call (888)221.3650 or click HERE.
The “Netball” Craze
-
LaVar Ball Responds to President Trump, Wishes Him a ‘Great Thanksgiving’ After Refusing Again to Thank Him
-
Trump Reacts to LaVar Ball Interview, Calls Father of UCLA Basketball Player an ‘Ungrateful Fool’
-
3 UCLA Basketball Players Accused of Shoplifting Could Be Stuck in China ‘for Months’
-
Los Angeles Lakers to Enforce So-Called ‘LaVar Ball Rule’
-
LiAngelo Ball And 16-Year-Old Brother LaMelo Sign With Lithuanian Basketball Team
-
-
LiAngelo Ball’s Father Suggests Trump Had Little to Do With UCLA Basketball Player’s Release From China
-
Trump Asked China’s President to Help Resolve Case of UCLA Basketball Players Accused of Shoplifting
-
Blue Heaven: Nearly 35K Pumped Fans Attend Dodgers FanFest
-
Trump Says ‘I Should Have Left Them in Jail’ After LaVar Ball Belittles Role in Getting UCLA Players Back From China
-
Trump Responds to UCLA Players: ‘You’re Welcome’
-
-
3 UCLA Basketball Players Arrive in Los Angeles After Shoplifting Allegations in China ‘Resolved’
-
UCLA Basketball Players Detained in China Are Headed Home
-
3 UCLA Basketball Players Arrested in China Admit to Shoplifting, Are Suspended Indefinitely