The “Netball” Craze

The President of Netball America, Sonya Ottaway, joined us live to tell us all about this sport that’s becoming more and more popular in the U.S. Netball is similar to basketball although the rules, equipment and team numbers are different. There is no dribbling; no running with the ball; 7 players; ball passed within 3 seconds; ball & basket slightly smaller; no backboard; players designated to certain areas. Netball has similarities to European Handball, Korfball and Ultimate Frisbee. To get involved as a player, volunteer, become a sponsor, or get Netball into your school, call (888)221.3650 or click HERE.