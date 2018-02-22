2 Teens Arrested After Allegedly Threatening to Harm Students at Long Beach High Schools

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Two teenagers were arrested Wednesday after allegedly threatening to harm students at two high schools in Long Beach, police said, prompting authorities to step up patrols around the city's campuses.

Both students, 15 and 16 years old, were arrested on suspicion of making criminal threats in what investigators believe are unrelated incidents, according to the Long Beach Police Department.

A school resource officer assigned to Millikan High School was alerted Wednesday morning that classmates overheard the 15-year-old freshman threatening violence on campus.

Almost three hours later, officers responded to a similar call at Wilson High School, where the 16-year-old junior was held.

