Video: Australian Couple Gets Married on Six Flags Magic Mountain Roller Coaster Thursday

A couple from Australia got married on the Twisted Colossus roller coaster at Six Flags Magic Mountain Thursday morning.

Logan Stojcevski, 32, and John Woods, 35, tied the knot in a ceremony at the peak of the ride, ahead of a steep drop, around 10:20 a.m., Sky5 aerial video showed.

The couple traveled to Southern California from Wollongong, New South Wales, just to wed on the thrill ride, according to a news release.

After meeting in Sydney in 2014, Stojcevski and Woods traveled to the U.S. and Canada the following year. The trip included a "memorable" visit to the Valencia theme park where they especially enjoyed the Twisted Colossus ride.

The hybrid roller coaster opened that year and replaced the iconic Colossus ride, which closed in August 2014 after thrilling fans for three decades.

The couple got engaged in 2015, but same-sex marriage only recently became legal in Australia.

"They thought of no better location to come and get married" than Magic Mountain, the release stated.