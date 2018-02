Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Movie theater chain Cinemark, which has locations across Southern California, announced that beginning Thursday it would no longer admit moviegoers with oversized bags in a move meant to increase safety. One of the chain's theaters was the site of a 2012 mass shooting in Aurora, Colorado, that left 12 dead.

Kimberly Cheng reports for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on Feb. 22, 2018.