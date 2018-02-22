Clerk Arrested for Allegedly Sexually Assaulting 17-Year-Old Girl Inside Highland Convenience Store; Additional Victims Sought

A cashier was arrested after a teenaged girl reported he had sexually assaulted inside the liquor store where he was working in Highland on Wednesday, authorities said.

Amil Abdulaziz, 47, was running Lucky 1 Liquor at 27132 Base Line St. when the victim came in to get change for a $100 bill around 6 p.m., San Bernardino County sheriff’s officials said in a news release.

Abdulaziz began commenting on the 17-year-old girl’s appearance, then asked her for a hug, deputies said.

Before the victim could walk away, he allegedly grabbed her and embraced her.

While she was in his arm’s, Abdulaziz removed her breast from her shirt and began sexually assaulting her, sheriff’s officials said.

She immediately left the store and notified authorities.

Deputies arrested Abdulaziz at the shop and booked him into the Central Detention Center, the news release states.

The 47-year-old was arrested around 9 p.m. Wednesday on suspicion of false imprisonment and sexual battery, inmate records show.

But he was released on bail Thursday around 10 a.m., according to the records. It was unclear what amount of bond was posted and no court appearance was scheduled.

Officials released Abdulaziz’s booking photo because they believe there could be additional victims. Anyone with information or who believes they have been victimized by Abdulaziz can to contact investigators at 909-425-9793.