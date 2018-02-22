DA Declines to File Charges After ‘Breaking Bad’ Star Accused of Sexual Assault in New Orleans

New Orleans police last year investigated “Breaking Bad” actor Dean Norris after a woman said he sexually assaulted her, but prosecutors ultimately decided not to file charges, the Orleans Parish district attorney’s office has confirmed.

New Orleans police received a report alleging assault by Norris last June, according to authorities. A 32-year-old Ohio woman who was visiting the city told police that Norris forced a sexual encounter against her will.

Detectives did not believe there was probable cause for an immediate arrest and requested a “non-arrest consult” with prosecutors late last year, according to the district attorney’s office. After reviewing the case, prosecutors determined there wasn’t enough evidence to merit prosecution, said Ken Daley, spokesman for Orleans Parish Dist. Atty. Leon Cannizzaro.

“Based on the information brought to the D.A.’s office by the NOPD, we would not have enough to go forward,” Daley said. “Should additional evidence be made available, we certainly would reevaluate the case.”

