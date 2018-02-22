3-Alarm Fire Consumes Apartment Building in Pico Rivera; 1 Injured

Firefighters are battling a ferocious blaze that quickly consumed much of a three-story apartment building in Pico Rivera, prompting evacuations and leaving at least one person injured Thursday evening.

The three-alarm fire was reported shortly after 3:30 p.m. in the 9100 block of Burke Street, the Los Angeles County Fire Department said.

There were heavy smoke and flames coming from a vacant unit when firefighters arrived, county fire Inspector Gustavo Medina told KTLA.

Aerial video from Sky5 showed a large three-story building with massive plumes of smoke and flames rising from the roof. The building appeared to be well involved, and firefighters were seen moving off the structure shortly after 4 p.m.

By 5 p.m., firefighters had exited the building and were in defensive mode, using heavy water streams, the Fire Department said.

The blaze is particularly complex because the building has a common attic, meaning there’s no barrier between units, Medina said.

“Once the fire got into the attic, it just spread, and it caused the damage that you see,” he said.

One person was taken to the hospital with injuries, the inspector said. No details on that person’s condition were immediately available.

Firefighters were working to protect structures around the burning building, Medina said. Smoke was rising from the roof of a neighboring building, and firefighters could be seen working inside. The buildings appeared to be part of the Corsica Apartment Homes complex.

A Sheriff’s Department lieutenant said deputies were on scene helping with evacuations and crowd control. All residents were evacuated, the Fire Department said on Twitter. The Red Cross was called to help residents.

Smoke was towering above the fire and was visible from much of southeast L.A. County.

UPDATE: #BurkeIC 1 patient transported to local hospital. @RedCrossLA are enroute for occupant support and building & safety notified. — LACounty Fire PIO (@LACoFDPIO) February 23, 2018

UPDATE: #BurkeIC Fire Fighters in defensive mode- using heavy water streams. pic.twitter.com/34TCcmT1Nc — LACounty Fire PIO (@LACoFDPIO) February 23, 2018