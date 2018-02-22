Certified wellness expert, best-selling author and leading authority on gut health and weight loss, Robyn Youkilis, joined us live with healthy food and drinks that could be secretly sabotaging your digestion. Robyn’s new book, ‘Thin From Within - The Go with Your Gut Way to Lose Weight’ is part coaching guide and part cookbook, with 75 delicious recipes, to help readers optimize their digestion and shed weight from the inside out. For more information on Robyn, including how you can get a copy of the book, you can go to her website or follow her on social media. If you’d like to meet Robyn, she’ll be signing books on Thursday, Feb 22 at the Barnes and Noble at the Americana at Brand.
Healthy Foods and Drinks Damaging Your Digestion
