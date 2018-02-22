Man Who Fatally Poisoned Himself During Pursuit on 101 Fwy Was Wanted for Raping Teen: Authorities

A 33-year-old man who drank poison and died while fleeing police on the 101 Freeway in Ventura County on Wednesday was wanted for the sexual assault of a 14-year-old girl inside a Los Angeles motel, authorities said.

Jonathan Hanks, of Camarillo, had been accused of luring the teen to a Reseda motel and assaulting her on Feb. 4, according to LAPD Detective Ninette Toosbuy.

Police were serving an arrest warrant at Hanks’ Camarillo home and confronted him early Wednesday morning, Toosbuy said. Hanks, who appeared to be preparing to drive to work, ignored officers command and sped off, hopping a curb in the process, she said.

Undercover LAPD officers followed Hanks toward the 101 Freeway and then notified the California Highway Patrol.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.