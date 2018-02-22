Police, SWAT Officers Called to Peninsula Beverly Hills Hotel in Apparent ‘Swatting’ Incident

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Police and SWAT officers were called to the Peninsula Beverly Hills Hotel Thursday morning to investigate a report of a man being held hostage, which investigators later determined to be a "swatting" incident.

The call came in just after 6 a.m. from a man who said he was being kept in a room by several armed men, Beverly Hills Police Department Sgt. T. Adams said.

Aerial video from Sky5 showed a large response from authorities, including SWAT officers, outside the hotel in the 9800 block of South Santa Monica Boulevard at about 6:45 a.m.

One officer could be seen standing in the doorway leading to a hotel courtyard with a rifle in hand.

Commuters and pedestrians were asked to avoid the area due to police activity, the Police Department stated in a news alert.

Authorities were not able to confirm any of the details given by the caller and were unable to make contact with any victim, Adams said, adding that no armed men were found inside the hotel.

Police later determined the incident was the result of a dispute and whoever made the call was likely "swatting," Lt. Moreno said.

It was unclear if police were able to locate the initial caller.

KTLA's Alberto Mendez and Jennifer Thang contributed to this report.