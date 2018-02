Please enable Javascript to watch this video

An 18-year-old high school student in Santa Monica has raised $30,000 to help teach robotics to fellow students in Compton, but his organization, Compton Robotics Club, is in need of volunteers to keep the innovative program running. Visit the nonprofit group's website for more information.

Kacey Montoya reports for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on Feb. 22, 2018.