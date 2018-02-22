Seal Beach Chef Accused of Raping Customer Released From Jail After DA Declines to File Charges

The Orange County District Attorney’s Office has declined to prosecute a Seal Beach chef who was arrested last week after being accused of raping a customer.

Inmate records indicate Darryl Lee Matanane was released from jail on Wednesday after the DA’s office refused to prosecute him.

The case has been sent back to police to investigate further, the Orange County Register reported.

“The Orange County District Attorney has requested additional information in order to go forward with filing sexual assault charges,” police Sgt. Michael Henderson told the Register. “Our investigators are pursuing other potential leads and victims.”

Henderson said it was possible Matanane could face additional charges.

The 55-year-old, an executive chef at Bistro Saint Germain in Seal Beach, was accused of raping a customer after giving her an alcoholic beverage at the restaurant, according to police.

The woman told investigators she later woke up at a stranger’s apartment where she was sexually assaulted, police stated in a news release. She had no recollection of how she got to the unfamiliar location.

Police investigated and arrested Matanane last Friday.

He was suspended from the restaurant “pending the outcome” of the investigation, a statement on Bistro Saint Germain’s website read.

