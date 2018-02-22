SpaceX Successfully Launches Falcon 9 Rocket From Vandenberg Air Force Base

The fourth time was a charm for SpaceX Thursday morning as they successfully launched their Falcon 9 satellite-carrying rocket from Vandenberg Air Force Base.

The Falcon 9 is carrying a Paz radar-imaging satellite and two smaller prototype satellites SpaceX CEO Elon Musk hopes will one day lead to worldwide broadband internet service.

The rockets initial launch was scheduled for Feb. 17 but was delayed twice to “perform final checkouts,” SpaceX tweeted.

The third delay occurred Wednesday morning due to strong upper level winds.

The mysterious lights from a Dec. 22 Falcon 9 launch prompted many emergency calls around Southern California.

The Los Angeles Fire Department ultimately had to put out an advisory informing people of the launch.

Thursday’s launch appeared to go off perfectly. SpaceX tweeted they had successfully deployed the PAZ satellite just after 6:30 a.m.