California Senate Leader Introduces Resolution to Expel Sen. Tony Mendoza After Sexual Misconduct Allegations

State Sen. Tony Mendoza, who faces increasing scrutiny over allegations of inappropriate contact with female staffers, could face a formal expulsion vote on Thursday under a resolution introduced late Wednesday night.

The resolution was authored by Senate President Pro Tem Kevin de León (D-Los Angeles). Last week, Senate leaders acknowledged an expulsion of Mendoza was a possibility.

No member of the California Legislature has been expelled since four senators were removed from office in 1905. Senators met in private caucus meetings on Wednesday to consider the fate of Mendoza, an Artesia Democrat who faces accusations of inappropriate behavior with six women during an eight-year period ending in 2017.

On Tuesday, the Senate released a report conducted by outside investigators that found Mendoza “more likely than not” engaged in “unwanted flirtatious or sexually suggestive behavior” with the women. Mendoza has denied the allegations.

