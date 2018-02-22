‘We Won’t Be Bullied’: California Democrats React to Trump’s Immigration Threats

President Trump on Thursday criticized California officials for how they are dealing with gangs and threatened to pull immigration and border agents out of the state to show just how bad things would be without federal help. California’s Democratic politicians weren’t happy, and swiftly responded.
“This Administration has continually put a target on California’s back and we won’t be bullied,” Sen. Kamala Harris said in a statement. “Instead of targeting immigrant communities, this Administration should focus their energy and resources on violent criminals and transnational gangs.”
Sen. Dianne Feinstein called it “not only mean spirited but patently false.”
“President Trump today renewed his attacks on California with more insults and threats. The president’s obsession with our state is growing more outrageous by the day,” she said in a statement.
