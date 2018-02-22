‘We Won’t Be Bullied’: California Democrats React to Trump’s Immigration Threats

President Trump on Thursday criticized California officials for how they are dealing with gangs and threatened to pull immigration and border agents out of the state to show just how bad things would be without federal help. California’s Democratic politicians weren’t happy, and swiftly responded.

"In California we protect all of our people from criminals and gangs, as well as dangerous assault weapons. We do our job Mr. President, you do yours,” @JerryBrownGov says after Trump threatens to remove ICE agents from the state. — Jazmine Ulloa (@jazmineulloa) February 22, 2018

“This Administration has continually put a target on California’s back and we won’t be bullied,” Sen. Kamala Harris said in a statement. “Instead of targeting immigrant communities, this Administration should focus their energy and resources on violent criminals and transnational gangs.”

Sen. Dianne Feinstein called it “not only mean spirited but patently false.”

“President Trump today renewed his attacks on California with more insults and threats. The president’s obsession with our state is growing more outrageous by the day,” she said in a statement.

If ICE and the President want to focus on dangerous criminals, we're here to help. But if they just want to tear apart hardworking mothers and fathers from their children, then we say Adios. https://t.co/ftCixbyQ9r — Kevin de Leόn (@kdeleon) February 22, 2018

CA @AGBecerra: "We’re going after drug dealers, sex traffickers. We don’t stop doing that. My division of law enforcement is doing that right now. What we won’t do is change from being focused on public safety – we’re in the business of public safety, not deportation." — Jazmine Ulloa (@jazmineulloa) February 22, 2018

Read the full story on LATimes.com.