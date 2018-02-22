A Lynwood city employee has accused Councilman Edwin Hernandez, the former mayor pro tem, of sexually harassing her. In a news conference Thursday, the woman also alleged that nothing has been done she made the complaint more than two months ago. Erin Myers reports from Lynwood for the KTLA 5 News at 1 on Feb. 22, 2018.
Woman Accuses Lynwood City Councilman of Sexual Harassment
