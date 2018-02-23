2-Vehicle Crash in Cypress Park Area Leaves 7 Injured, Including Pedestrians

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A two-vehicle collision left seven people, including at least two pedestrians, injured in northern Cypress Park on Friday afternoon.

The crash occurred shortly after 2:30 p.m. in the 2900 block of Division Street, near San Fernando Road.

Seven patients total were treated at a triage that was set up on scene, according to Scott Loveless of the Los Angeles Fire Department. They were then transported to a hospital, the L.A. Fire Department said in an update.

Three were in fair condition and four were in good condition, according to the Fire Department.

Aerial video from Sky5 showed a red Honda Pilot SUV and what appeared to be a white Toyota sedan with damage. One of the vehicles involved in the crash had struck two pedestrians, according to an LAFD alert.

The crash site is at the edge of the Cypress Park and Glassell Park neighborhoods of L.A.

