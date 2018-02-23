Actress Nanette Fabray, Who Won Tony and Emmy Awards, Dies at 97

Nanette Fabray, the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical comedy star whose work with Sid Caesar on the classic 1950s TV comedy-variety show “Caesar’s Hour” earned her three Emmy Awards and a lifetime of television work, has died. She was 97.

Fabray, whose early hearing problem spurred her to become a high-profile advocate for the hearing impaired, died Thursday of natural causes in Palos Verdes, her son, Jamie MacDougall, said.

Fabray had won a Tony for best actress in the 1949 musical “Love Life” and appeared in the 1953 MGM musical “The Band Wagon” — in which she, Fred Astaire and Jack Buchanan performed the famous “Triplets” number as “three little unexpected children” — before becoming the female lead on “Caesar’s Hour” in 1954.

The live, hourlong NBC show was the successor to Caesar’s popular “Your Show of Shows,” whose female lead in comedy sketches was Imogene Coca.

