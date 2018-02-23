Amid Recent Cold Storms, West Coast Is Having a ‘Disappointing Rain Year’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

California is headed to a dry finish to February, historically one of the state's wettest months.

The state has been getting cold storms in recent days, which have been responsible for plunging temperatures, but the systems have been dry because they've been coming inland, north from Canada, instead of over the Pacific Ocean, where they can soak up moisture.

"The West Coast is under what we call the Arctic Express — and so it's cold, but it's dry," climatologist Bill Patzert said. "Whether it's warm or cold, the rain story is the same, and here in Southern California, there's been scattered showers, but downtown L.A. hasn't seen more than a trace.

"We don't see any white horse charging on the horizon to change what's been a pretty disappointing rain year," Patzert said.

