Ask the Doc With Veterinarian Doc Halligan: Keep Your Pets Happy and Healthy

Renowned veterinarian, author, and celebrity spokesperson, Karen “Doc” Halligan and the Chief Veterinary Officer of The Lucy Pet Foundation, joined us live to answer viewer questions on how to keep your pets happy and healthy. The Lucy Pet Foundation Spay and Neuter Bus will be at the Plaza De La Raza Cultural Center (3540 N Mission Road) in Los Angeles on Feb 23, 2018 from 10a-4p and at the Superior Grocers (6140 Lankershim Blvd) in North Hollywood on Sat, Feb 24, 2018 from 10a-4p. For more information you can go to click HERE.