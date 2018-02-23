Big Names at USC Linked to College Basketball Bribery, Corruption Case

The bribery and corruption case enveloping college basketball could roil Arizona and USC, the teams at the top of the Pac-12 Conference standings.

Expense reports obtained by federal authorities from ASM Sports, a high-powered agency that represents professional basketball players, detail payments to people close to USC stars Chimezie Metu and Bennie Boatwright in February and March of 2016 when they were freshmen.

The records indicate Boatwright’s father, Bennie Sr., received about $2,000 and Metu or his advisor, Johnnie Parker, got at least $2,000. Yahoo Sports first reported the information Friday, having reviewed hundreds of pages of documents under a court protective order that connect more than 25 players and 20 schools to alleged payments that could violate NCAA rules.

Later in the day, ESPN, citing unnamed sources, reported that FBI wiretaps intercepted telephone conversations between Arizona coach Sean Miller and would-be agent Christian Dawkins in which Miller discussed a $100,000 payment to ensure Deandre Ayton signed with the Wildcats.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.