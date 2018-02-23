Bill That Requires ‘In God We Trust’ Be Displayed on Florida School Grounds Passes State House

A Florida lawmaker has introduced a bill that requires public schools to display the motto “In God We Trust,” saying that while gun violence is a problem, “issues of the heart” need addressing as well.

“It is not a secret that we have some gun issues that need to be addressed,” said Rep. Kimberly Daniels, a Democrat, said on the House floor Wednesday. “But the real thing that needs to be addressed are issues of the heart.”

The bill passed 97 to 10 in the House — just a day after the state Legislature voted against a measure to consider banning the sale of assault weapons. During that session Tuesday, the legislature also declared pornography to be a public health risk.

The bill says the “In God We Trust” motto needs to be displayed in a conspicuous place. It would cover all schools in a district and in each building used by a district school board. An identical bill has been introduced in the Senate.

If approved, the legislation would take effect July 1.

In her remarks, Daniels made reference to the Parkland shooting where 17 students and teachers were gunned down.

“God isn’t “Republican and he’s not a Democrat,” she said. “He’s not black and he’s not white. He is the light. And our schools need light in them like never before.”