Body of Man With Gunshot Wound Found in Crashed Car Near 710 Freeway in Long Beach

Police are investigating a crash in Long Beach where a man’s body was found inside a car with a gunshot wound early Friday morning.

Authorities responded to the scene about 12:45 a.m. to investigate a crash reported near the 710 Freeway onramp at West Anaheim Street, Long Beach Police Department Sgt. Brad Johnson said in a statement.

A damaged white came to a stop partially over the onramp embankment, video showed.

Arriving officers found an unresponsive man in his 30s inside the car. The man had suffered a gunshot wound to his upper body, Johnson stated.

The man, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police did not say if they were searching for any suspects in connection with the man’s death.

Anaheim Street was closed in both directions from South Oregon Avenue to Harbor Avenue during the investigation. The road closures were lifted just before 8 a.m.