Camp Pendleton Sailor in Critical Condition After Being Struck by Spinning Helicopter Blade

Posted 5:59 PM, February 23, 2018, by , Updated at 07:15PM, February 23, 2018

A U.S. Marine Corps sailor stationed at Camp Pendleton remained in critical condition two days after being hospitalized with injuries sustained from a military helicopter, base officials said Friday.

A UH-1Y Venom helicopter, the type of aircraft involved in the critical injury of a sailor at Marine Corps Air Station Camp Pendleton, is seen in an image from Aug. 28, 2008, released by the U.S. Marine Corps.

The sailor was struck by the tail rotor blade while on deck around 6:10 p.m. Wednesday, according to a news release from the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, the aviation unit to which the troop is assigned.

The sailor was taken to a hospital near the base, where he remained on Friday, officials said.

The military has not publicly identified the injured service member.

The aircraft involved was a UH-1Y Venom, also known as a Super Huey as it latest model in the Huey family of Bell-manufactured H-1 helicopters.

According to the U.S. Navy, the craft represents “the most significant upgrade” in the Huey succession, and that the “heart of the upgrade is a new four-bladed, all-composite and ballistically tolerant (up to 23 mm) rotor system.”

The 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing is one of the major aviation subdivisions of the Marine Corps along the west coast. The unit is headquartered at Air Station Miramar with troops also stationed at Camp Pendleton, Air Station Yuma and Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms.

No further details on the Marine’s injuries or medical condition were released.

Base officials are continuing their investigation into the incident.

