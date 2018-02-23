Developer of Massive Sea Breeze Project in Harbor Gateway Charged With Making Illegal Campaign Donations

The developer of a controversial $72-million apartment project was charged Friday with making illegal campaign contributions to local politicians while seeking a change to the zoning of his property in L.A.’s Harbor Gateway neighborhood.

Prosecutors with L.A. County Dist. Atty. Jackie Lacey’s office charged Samuel Leung, developer of the 352-unit Sea Breeze project, with one felony count of conspiracy to commit campaign money laundering and one felony count of offering to bribe a legislator. Leung made “tens of thousands of dollars” in illegal donations, the office announced.

Deputy Dist. Atty. Eugene Hanrahan declined to name the target of the alleged bribe. Sofia David, identified by prosecutors as Leung’s secretary, was also charged with one felony count of conspiracy to commit campaign money laundering.

The filing comes more than a year after a Los Angeles Times investigation showed that more than 100 donors who were directly or indirectly connected to Leung had made donations totaling more than $600,000 to L.A.-area politicians while his Sea Breeze project was being reviewed. Of those who donated, 11 denied making contributions or said they didn’t remember doing so when contacted by The Times.

