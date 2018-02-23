Do’s and Don’ts of How to Be Single and Happy With Dr. Jennifer Taitz

A board certified expert in cognitive behavioral therapy and dialectical behavioral therapy, Dr. Jennifer Taitz, joined us live with tips from her new book “How to Be Single and Happy – Science Based Strategies for Keeping Your Sanity While Looking for a Soulmate.” This book is hoping to help singles empower them to stop overanalyzing romantic encounters, get over regrets and guilts of past relationships and identify what they want and need in a partner. For more information on Dr. Jennifer Taitz including how to get a copy of the book, visit her website.
