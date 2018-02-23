Companies Cut Ties With National Rifle Association Amid Trending Hashtag #BoycottNRA

Three car rental brands, a bank and a cybersecurity firm have cut ties with the National Rifle Association.

A spokesperson for Symantec, which makes the Norton anti-virus software and owns the identity theft protection company LifeLock, said Friday that it has “stopped its discount program” for NRA members.

Enterprise Holdings — which runs the Enterprise, Alamo and National car rental groups — tweeted Thursday evening to say that the discount deal it had with the NRA will end on March 26.

Also on Thursday, the First National Bank of Omaha pledged to stop issuing an NRA-branded Visa card.

A spokesperson for the bank said “customer feedback” prompted a review of its partnership with the NRA, and it chose not to renew its current contract.

Related: First National Bank of Omaha will stop issuing NRA Visa card

None of the companies gave details about why or when they decided to cut ties with the NRA, but the news comes as the hashtag #BoycottNRA has taken social media by storm.

After another mass shooting — this time at a high school in Florida last week left 17 people dead — survivors of the massacre have made a public press for stronger gun laws.

Some of those survivors confronted NRA spokeswoman Dana Loesch at a CNN town hall on Wednesday. Loesch blamed a flawed system for letting people who shouldn’t be able to buy guns slip through the cracks.

–CNN’s Julia Horowitz, Emanuella Grinberg and Steve Almasy contributed to this report.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2018 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.