Firefighters Extinguish Large Blaze at Mount Washington Home

Firefighters were able to put out a fire that erupted at a home in Mount Washington on Friday night, officials said.

The flames were first reported around 10:30 p.m. in the 1100 block of Oban Drive and knocked down at about 11:10 p.m., according the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The residence involved was described as a two-story home built on a hillside.

At least two rooms and an attic had been engulfed in flames, firefighters said, but crews were able to contain the damage to the second floor after attacking the blaze from inside the home.

Aerial video from Sky5 showed the upper story of the hillside home well charred by flames.

Nearly 50 firefighters were involved in the response, officials said.

One person was treated for smoke inhalation, according to LAFD, but it was unclear whether any residents were home when the flames erupted.

Downed electrical wires and and a gas leak were reported at the location but the threats were eventually mitigated.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.