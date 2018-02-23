KTLA to Broadcast 5 Dodgers Games This Season

Fans of the Los Angeles Dodgers will be able to watch five games this upcoming season on KTLA as part of a deal announced Friday by Spectrum Networks.

The games include three matchups against the rival San Francisco Giants and will take place between March 30 and April 28. They will be simulcast on SportsNet LA.

As part of the agreement, viewers can also watch the network’s pregame show, “Access SportsNet: Dodgers,” prior to each contest.

SportsNetLA Dodgers games simulcast on KTLA

Friday, March 30, 7:10 p.m. vs. San Francisco Giants

Saturday, April 7, 1:05 p.m. at San Francisco Giants

Friday, April 13, 7:10 p.m., vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

Saturday, April 21, 6:10 p.m. vs. Washington Nationals

Saturday, April 28, 6:05 p.m. at San Francisco Giants

The announcement comes as the Dodgers television blackout enters its fifth season.

With the exception of the five games scheduled to be shown on KTLA this season, Dodger games are only broadcast on SportsNet LA. The channel is exclusively available on Charter’s Spectrum service and other cable and satellite providers are not expected to carry it this season.

In 2017, KTLA broadcast a total of 16 Dodgers games, including six games added in August and September.

The Dodgers won the National League pennant last season and went on to the World Series, where they lost Game 7 to the Houston Astros at Dodger Stadium.