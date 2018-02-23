Man Stabs Woman After Breaking Into Her Santa Monica Apartment: Police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Police sought the public's help finding a man who stabbed a woman after breaking into her Santa Monica home early Friday.

Officers responded to a call about an "unknown trouble" at an apartment complex in the 1700 block of Fifth Street, an area near hotels and other businesses.

Santa Monica detectives reported finding a female resident suffering from multiple stab wounds and lacerations. She was treated by paramedics at the scene before being transported to a hospital, where authorities said she was undergoing surgery but remained in stable condition.

Investigators said a man forced his way into the apartment while the victim was asleep. He then allegedly took a knife from the kitchen and asked for money and property.

The man then stabbed the woman in the arm and jumped on top of her, police said. The victim was able to fight off the man, who then fled through the front door.

The assailant, believed to have sustained a significant cut on his hand, remained at large. Authorities described him as a black, 25- to 30-year-old man wearing a red beanie and dark-colored, camouflage sweatpants.

Anyone with information could call the Santa Monica Police Department at 310-458-8491.