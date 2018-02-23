Pico Rivera Apartment Building Fire That Injured 3 ‘Most Likely Caused by Plumbing Work,’ LASD Says

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The apartment building fire that sent flames and smoke high into the sky over Pico Rivera possibly started because of plumbing work, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said Friday.

The blaze that erupted around 3:30 p.m. Thursday at the three-story building injured at least three individuals, including a firefighter, and displaced some 300 people.

Although it remained under investigation, the Sheriff's Department tweeted that by "all indications" the fire was "most likely caused by plumbing work." Deputies also said that renovations at the building might have played a role.

A resident named Jesse told KTLA that he pulled two different alarms on the second and third floors, but neither worked.

"I scared a couple of kids but I thank God they got out safely." he said.

Property managers did not respond to requests for comment.

Crews responded to the scene at the 91000 block of Burke Street two minutes after the incident was reported, county fire Chief Daryl Osby said Thursday evening.

The blaze affected only one of four buildings at the apartment complex, officials said at a news conference Friday morning. It caused the attic to collapse onto the third floor and damaged at least 45 units, according to authorities.

Pico Rivera Mayor Gustavo Camacho commended crews for evacuating everybody out of the building, as well as the community for the immediate outpour of donations of water, food and clothing for displaced residents.

With assistance from the Red Cross, an evacuation center was set up at the Rivera Park Recreation Center. The company managing the property also provided hotel accommodations to residents.

Officials said rescued pets were taken to an animal shelter in Downey.

As of Friday afternoon, engineers were still assessing if or when people might be able to return.