Southbound 5 Freeway Closed Through Downey Following Fatal Motorcycle Crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Southbound traffic on the 5 Freeway was stalled through Downey during Friday evening rush hour following a deadly crash involving a motorcyclist, officials said.

A downed motorcyclist was reported on the southbound lanes of the freeway near the Lakewood Boulevard exit around 4 p.m., according to California Highway Patrol Officer Elizabeth Kravig and the CHP's incident log.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene, Kravig said.

By 6 p.m., southbound traffic was being diverted off the freeway at the Lakewood Boulevard off-ramp, creating a massive back-up that extended north past the Highway 60 interchange, aerial video from Sky5 showed.

The incident was also creating a bottleneck on the nearby 710 Freeway. Drivers were advised to avoid the area.

It was unclear how long the southbound lanes would be closed for.

Coroner's officials were en route to the scene around 5 p.m., and authorities are continuing to investigate the incident.

No further details were immediately available.

KTLA's Nidia Becerra contributed to this report.