Alabama Elementary School Student Gives Ice Cream Money to Help Teacher Pay for Funeral

In an act of kindness, an Alabama elementary school student offered up her ice cream money to help her teacher pay for his father-in-law’s funeral.

Price Lawrence, a sixth-grade teacher at Highlands Elementary in Huntsville, shared a post recounting the experience, and it has since gone viral.

The first-year teacher says that his students could tell he was a little off that morning. When they asked why, he explained that his father-in-law had passed away over the weekend, KTLA sister WHNT in Huntsville reported. He said he expressed his worry for his wife’s well-being and the students offered their condolences.

As the students were leaving his class to go to their next period, one girl put something in his hand and said, “This is for your wife. I know it was real expensive when my daddy died and I don’t really want ice cream today anyways,” according to the post.

The photo shows three quarters — money she had planned to spend on ice cream — and a note that read: “Ms. La[w]rence, I’m sorry.”

Lawrence to was moved to share the moment on Facebook, pointing out what the world can stand to learn from children.

As of early Friday afternoon, the post had been shared more than 262,000 times.