Threat on Social Media Prompts Harvard-Westlake to Close Campuses Friday

Harvard-Westlake closed both of its campuses, which are located in Studio City and Beverly Crest, Friday due to a possible security threat posted on social media.

A former student of the preparatory school apparently used Instagram to say he wanted to seek revenge for alleged bullying he underwent when he attended one of the schools, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Tony Kuey said.

The former student, who is now an adult, made no direct threat against one of the schools, Kuey said.

Extra patrols will be in place around the schools Friday, Kuey said.

The decision to close the campuses Friday was made by school officials, not police, Kuey said.

Harvard-Westlake issued a statement on the situation Friday.

Last evening, we learned of an Internet post that mentions Harvard-Westlake by name. Out of an abundance of caution, and because the safety of our students, faculty, and staff is our top priority, we made the decision to close school today. We are working closely with law enforcement and will share more information when we are able.

The LAPD is investigating the threat, but It was unclear if authorities have made contact with the former student.

KTLA’s Jennifer Thang contributed to this report.