Woman Found Dead With Stab Wounds Near Sylmar Park: LAPD

Homicide detectives are investigating the death of a young woman who was found with multiple stab wounds at the entrance of a park in Sylmar Friday morning, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

About 6:15 a.m., officers were called out to Carey Ranch Park, in the 15000 block of Crestknoll Drive, after receiving a report of a possible body inside, said LAPD Officer Tony Kuey.

A security guard discovered the body at the top of the driveway while opening the park, according to LAPD Sgt. Murillo. The guard told first responders the woman's throat had been slit.

Investigators believe the victim is in her mid to late 20s. She has not yet been identified.

No additional information was immediately released.

KTLA's Irving Last and Jennifer Thang contributed to this story.