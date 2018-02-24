1 Dead, 2 Wounded After Dispute at La Mirada Bar Leads to Shooting: LASD

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A dispute at a La Mirada Bar prompted gunfire that left one dead and two injured, authorities said Saturday.

The incident happened around 1 a.m. at the Sportsman's Lounge on Imperial Highway, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said.

The bar's security guard became involved in a dispute with several patrons, according to the agency. The argument continued into the parking lot, where several people appeared to start shooting at each other with handguns.

One man drove away from the scene but crashed onto a median strip nearby in the 13600 block of Imperial Highway, LASD said. Responding officers pronounced him dead at the scene.

Authorities reported finding a firearm in his vehicle.

The male security guard, 41, and a woman, 25, sustained gunshot wounds during the shooting, deputies said. They were both taken to the hospital and were expected to survive.

Officers said they did not recover a firearm from the security guard. The establishment's owners told KTLA that he was not supposed to be armed.

Investigators found at least 10 bullet casings at the scene, Lt. John Corina told KTLA. He encouraged witnesses to come forward with any information.

Authorities have not released further details about the nature of the dispute and the individuals involved.

Anyone with information could contact the Sheriff's Department at 323-890-5500. Those who wish to remain anonymous could call 800-222-8477.