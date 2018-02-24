Catalina Underwater Beach Cleanup Raises Money for USC’s Wrigley Institute for Environmental Studies

Volunteer divers collected trash in Avalon’s harbor Saturday morning in an underwater cleanup, which raised money for the University of Southern California’s environmental studies institute, according to a university spokesperson.

Around 500 people turned out for the 37th Avalon Harbor Underwater Cleanup to raise money for the Wrigley Institute of Environmental Studies, said Jim Key, a university spokesperson.

Divers brought in about two tons of trash, he said.

“If there’s anything about divers, they’re great people,” volunteer Richard Sjoberg said in a video the university released about the cleanup. He said divers “bend over backwards” to help others.