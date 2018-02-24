‘Coco’ Day Declared in Los Angeles to Honor Animated Film Featuring Latino Voice Cast

A Los Angeles city councilman has declared Tuesday, Feb. 27, “‘Coco’ Day in L.A.” in honor of the 2017 animated film.

Gil Cedillo, representing the 1st Council District, planned to make the announcement at City Hall in downtown Los Angeles Tuesday morning along with Lee Unkrich, the film’s director, and Anthony Gonzelez, who voiced the film’s 12-year-old protagonist.

The film’s producer, Darla K. Anderson, and the National Hispanic Media Coalition were also set to appear. Mariachi Divas was slated to perform “Un Poco Loco” and “Remember Me.”

“Coco,” inspired by Mexico City’s Day of the Dead festival, follows a young musician who goes on an adventure in the “Land of the Dead” to learn about his family’s history.

The movie features an almost entirely Latino voice cast, which Cedillo said was a first for an American animated film. Many of the voice actors grew up and live in L.A., the councilman’s statement said.

“Coco” became the highest-grossing film of all time in Mexico in November, according to The Hollywood Reporter. It also won a Golden Globe for best animated motion picture in January.