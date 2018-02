A man who was riding a horse along the eastbound 91 Freeway in Long Beach during the early morning hours Saturday was arrested on a DUI charge, according to California Highway Patrol officials in Santa Fe Springs.

The man was riding the horse eastbound from Paramount Boulevard to Downey Avenue at about 1 a.m., CHP officials said, and the horse was released to his mother after his arrest.

A CHP official said the man’s mother came to the scene quickly.

No, you may not ride your horse on the freeway, and certainly not while intoxicated. #CHP pic.twitter.com/IQ09Qgeq4j — CHP Santa Fe Springs (@CHP_SFS) February 24, 2018