Pro-Israel Student Group Cleared of Accusations of Harassing Pro-Palestinian Group After UC Irvine Review

A UC Irvine review has cleared an Israeli student support group of allegations of aiding Israeli military veterans in harassing a Palestinian support group during a campus event last year.

Students for Justice in Palestine alleged that members of Students Supporting Israel aided and abetted the military veterans in verbally threatening and sexually harassing its members during an Anti-Zionism Week event the pro-Israel group sponsored on campus May 8-11.

According to the university review, dated Jan. 10, witnesses who had submitted written statements accusing the pro-Israel group of misconduct refused to be interviewed by UCI’s student conduct officer, Christopher Coronel, and he was unable to verify any of the allegations.

Coronel wrote in the review, dated Jan. 10, that none of the videos or documents he reviewed showed that the pro-Israel group violated university policy.



Read the full story on LATimes.com.