Cold Snap Brings Record-Breaking Temperatures Across Southern California

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A cold snap set record-breaking temperatures across Southern California Saturday.

Forecasters reported a low of 15 degrees in Lancaster early Saturday, breaking the 20-degree record set in 1955. Burbank saw temperatures dip to 35 degrees, a degree cooler than the record set in 1942.

Long Beach hit 40 degrees on Saturday as well, tying its 2007 record.

Record Low Temps Set On February 24, 2018 Stn New Old -Year Long Beach 40 40-2007, Burbank 35 36-1942, Lancaster 15 20-1955, Camarillo 33 34 -1964, Oxnard 35 35- 1953, Santa Barbara 31 32- 1987 Santa Maria 29 30- 1964, Paso Robles 20 23- 1953 #cawx #laheat — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) February 24, 2018

A low-pressure system that cleared skies brought lower than normal temperatures to Southern California, Stewart Seto from the National Weather Service said. A freeze warning overnight expired at 9 a.m. Saturday for parts of the greater L.A. area.

The weather service issued a wind advisory for the rest of Saturday until 10 a.m. Sunday. Seto said winds could reach 20 to 30 miles per hour, with gusts up to 50 miles per hour. The advisory extends to 3 p.m. in the desert.

Snowfall could potentially blanket the Grapevine again, Seto said.

Angelenos could expect a brief reprieve as a high-pressure system moves through over the weekend, Seto said. Forecasters expected cooler than normal temperatures to return during the week, with some chance of rain.