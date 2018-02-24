Riverside Woman Accused of Shooting Her Ex-Husband Is Charged With Attempted Murder

A Riverside woman has been charged with attempted murder after she allegedly shot her ex-husband, leaving him in critical condition Friday night, according to the Riverside Police Department.

After receiving a call about a woman who told neighbors she just shot her husband, officers arrived to the scene in the 2000 block of Stratford Way just before 9 p.m., according to police. There, they found a man inside the home who was suffering from a gunshot wound.

The man’s ex-wife, 37-year-old Balinda Ballinger, has been charged with attempted murder, according to police.

Meanwhile, he has since been taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, where he remains in critical condition, police said.

No further details were released by police. Anyone with information can contact Detective Brett Stennett at 951-353-7213.