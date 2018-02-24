Villaraigosa Endorsed by United Farm Workers for California Governor

Antonio Villaraigosa was endorsed by the United Farm Workers at the California Democratic Convention on Saturday, a counterpoint to claims the previous night that he is not a friend to labor unions.

“Antonio has consistently stood with and worked with farmworkers in good times and tough times over the course of many years,” said Arturo Rodriguez, president of the union, saying Villaraigosa’s efforts stretched from picketing on behalf of striking grape pickers as a teenager to his days as an elected leader and beyond. “He made calls to legislators, he walked picket lines and he sought to use his influence to help farmworkers get better lives.”

Villaraigosa noted that while he had never worked in the fields, he felt a responsibility to stand up for farmworkers and other Californians to have rewarding work that allows them to provide for their families.

“I’ve stood with you my entire life,” he said, speaking into a bullhorn while addressing scores of red-shirted farmworkers. “I’m not a Johnny-come-lately to the UFW, to the struggle of farmworkers, to the struggles of the working people in this state.”

