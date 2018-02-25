Burglary Suspect at South L.A. Marijuana Dispensary Fatally Shot by LAPD Officer

A Los Angeles police officer shot and killed a suspect after responding Sunday morning to a report of a burglary at a marijuana dispensary in a strip mall, authorities said.

Officers in South L.A. received a call about 7:30 a.m. of a burglary alarm in the 2100 block of West Century Boulevard, near the city’s border with Inglewood, said Officer Mike Lopez, an L.A. Police Department spokesman.

Police arrived at the strip mall, which includes a Domino’s Pizza and the dispensary, and confronted an armed Latino male. At least one officer opened fire, killing the suspect, Lopez said.

Authorities said a weapon was recovered at the scene but did not identify the type of weapon.

