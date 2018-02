Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This is one of the finest cheese boards I have ever had and you must try the Extreme Avocado Toast! This edition of Burrous' Bites aired on Sunday, February 25th. 2018 on the KTLA 5 Morning News.

The Cellar 156 Avenida Del Mar, San Clemente, CA 92672 (949) 492-3663 Closed Mondays

http://thecellarsite.com/sanclemente/