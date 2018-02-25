Dump Truck Driver Suspected of Taking ATM in Cerritos Leads Pursuit on 105 Freeway

A dump truck driver suspected of taking an ATM from a Cerritos bank led officers on a pursuit on the 105 Freeway early Sunday.

Deputies as of 6:50 a.m. were still searching for the suspected burglar, who’s believed to be on foot after driving down an embankment off the 105 and ending up at a parking lot near Lynwood’s Plaza Mexico, according to a law enforcement source.

Officers for some time lost sight of the truck after the driver went down into the embankment, the source said, but dispatchers were able to use the ATM’s tracker to trace the machine. When deputies found the truck, which crashed into multiple cars near Plaza Mexico, the suspect had already fled, the source said.

Deputies from the agency’s Cerritos, Lakewood and Century stations were involved in the search, Lt. Michael Thomas said.

Authorities provided no further information.