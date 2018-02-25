Sailor Dies After Being Hit by Spinning Helicopter Blade at Camp Pendleton

A sailor who was seriously injured by a spinning helicopter blade at Camp Pendleton on Wednesday has died, the Marine Corps reported Saturday.

The sailor, who had been assigned to the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, was struck by a spinning UH-1Y Venom tail rotor blade about 6:10 p.m. Wednesday at Camp Pendleton.

The helicopter was on the ground at the time of the accident.

Emergency medical services responded and the sailor was transported to Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla. The sailor was pronounced dead about 5:40 a.m. Saturday.

33.229547 -117.381137