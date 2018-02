Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A group of Southern California alumni from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School — the Florida school where 17 people were shot dead and others injured in a mass shooting on Feb. 14 — have called for stricter gun control measures along with the support of Los Angeles area Congressman Adam Schiff.

Elizabeth Espinosa reports for the KTLA 5 News at 6 on February 25, 2018.